Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Day-tripping with your dog

By TripsWithPets.com
Fairfield Sun Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWant to get away for the day with your pup? Need ideas for an adventure that will please both of you?. Pet parents often don’t know about all the diverse pet-friendly experiences America has to offer, many of which can be experienced in just one day. From the coasts, to the mountains, to the historic landmarks that make our country great, there are plenty of day trip opportunities that allow you and your pet to explore our nations’ history, traditions, scenery, and sights, in a way that’s fun for you both. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorites, and no matter where you live, you’re sure to find great options for fun and unique day trips to take with your furry sidekick!

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Your Dog#Camping#Liberty Bell#Dock Street Brewing Co#Chattanooga Ghost Tours#Taco Mac#Ga#Az Love#Native American#Gold City Gem Mine#Motor Company Grill#Tripswithpets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsgcdogtraining.com

Helping Your Dog to Cope with Fireworks

With summer setting in, fireworks are an inevitable reality, especially on July 4th. While these pyrotechnics bring excitement and joy to most people, many of our canine friends cower when they hear the loud display. With a couple of weeks to go before the big celebration, there are a few things you can do to help protect your dogs from the fear that fireworks can inspire. Use these tips to desensitize them and help allay your pup’s fears surrounding the events.
RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle Boston

18 Trips in the USA That Will Make Your Kids Smarter

There’s no denying that travel can broaden a kid’s horizons and enrich their lives with new experiences and points of view. But you don’t have to travel to exotic locations to find kids trips that can change their lives—we’ve found 18 spots right here in the USA that will offer kids a chance to learn about history, science, culture and more. Keep reading to get inspired.
HobbiesTravelDailyNews.com

Awesome tips to help your camping trip be dreamy

The below tips should set you up for a dreamy camping trip. Of course, it’s important that even if you’re leaving tech behind, you have some way to contact authorities in the event of an emergency. It’s also crucial you let someone know where you’re going. Camping can be a...
Petspawtracks.com

3 fantastic Father’s Day activities your dog can join in on

Dog dads, it’s your time to shine! With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect moment to plan your special day — with your four-legged friend, of course. Since the weather is heating up, Father’s Day activities are a great excuse to get outside (which your dog will love, too), though quality time with your kids — whether human or canine — can be found just about anywhere.
Boulder, CO5280.com

The Best Road Trip Gear for Your Summer Vacation

The day pack, fly rod, cooler, and more—all from Colorado companies—to bring with you on your summer vacation. Whether you’re taking a weekend road trip just an hour or two away, or hitting the highway for a full-fledged summer-long adventure, the right essentials will make all the difference. Pack these 10 items, all from Colorado-based companies, and you’ll be ready for a roadside picnic, a dip in an alpine lake, or a hike with your dog.
Petslonetreevet.com

Hiking the Trails Safely with Your Dog

Colorado is full of majestic mountains and scenic trails that are hard to resist, especially, when sharing them with your canine hiking companion. At Lone Tree Veterinary Medical Center, we believe that enjoying fun hikes with your dog involves proper training and preparation for a variety of conditions, including, varying elevations and weather conditions, such as heat, cold, rain and snow. Here are some tips to help your dog have a great time while out on the trails with you.
Petsvisitjacksonville.com

Go on an Adventure With Your Dog in Jacksonville

For dog parents who wish to bring their pooches everywhere with them, it’s easy to find many dog-friendly places in Jacksonville. Jacksonville is teeming with world-class beaches, restaurants to try and plenty of tourist attractions. And for dog parents who wish to bring their pooches everywhere with them, it’s easy to find the best dog-friendly places in the city.
Petsdogster.com

Integrating a New Dog Into Your Family

Integrating a new dog into a household with an existing dog can be tricky, but most dogs successfully ease into the transition if given the right kind of guidance from the start. Peaceful coexistence can be achieved in a number of ways, including monitoring both dogs’ interactions with each other and reducing situational and environmental stress.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Spend Your Dog Days at This New Midtown Bar

Where Irish Cowboy used to be at 2300 Louisiana St. is now Barkley’s, a bar catering to a different demographic—your dog. It was an idea years in the making for founder Allen Siebeneicher, who wasted no time implementing it once he got the chance. The lease was signed on March 1 and buildout began on March 2.
College Station, TXcstx.gov

6 sensible ways to keep your pooch cool during the sweltering dog days of summer

It’s not called the dog days of summer for nothing – especially in Texas. When the ancient Greeks and Romans studied the sky, they noticed Sirius – the Dog Star – rose with the sun from early July through mid-August. Since Sirius is the brightest star and appears during a warm season, some of our ancestors believed the sun’s brightness and star combined to cause summer’s extreme heat.
Carrollton, OHAlliance Review

Keep your dogs safe this summer

Some advice and experiences from the President of the Carroll County Animal Protection League: Now that the warmer weather is here, a few tips to keep your dog(s) safe!. Warm weather and heated vehicles: It is a known fact that the temperature inside a vehicle can reach 100 degrees or more even if the temperature outside is 75 degrees or above if the vehicle is parked in the sun. Even a vehicle parked in the shade can heat up quickly if the temperature is above 85 degrees.
Tallahassee, FLvisittallahassee.com

Day Trips from the Capital City

Tallahassee’s unique charm and style is derived from the undeniably pretty and often unexpected features found in and around Florida’s Capital. Centrally located in the northern part of the state, here are some of the best day trips to explore during your extended stay in the Capital City. Big Bend...
Fort Myers, FLfloridaweekly.com

Indulge your inner child with five nostalgic day trips

Upon a return to relative normalcy after more than a year of upheaval in our lives, we tend to yearn for the better times — the “good old days.”. This summer, take a trip down memory lane without leaving the vicinity or worrying about gas. Here are five suggestions to feed your need for nostalgia in the COVID-19 vaccination era.
Petsginkandgasoline.com

Improve Your Casting With A Dog

A good dog can help you catch more fish. Most anglers never pick up a fly rod, other than to fish, but making time for consistent and effective casting practice makes a huge difference in your performance on the water. Even anglers who understand this, struggle to make it happen. We don’t get the same pleasure from practice as we do from fishing. None of us started fly fishing because we liked hanging out in the yard.
Petsdogster.com

Building Engagement with Your Dog

We’ve all seen it: the dog who watches his owner intently for the next word, who checks in with his human partner when hiking off leash or even the patient pup who frequently checks in with his human partner. These are examples of engagement between the dog and the pet parent. Engagement is having a connection with our dogs.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Roxy the dog is deckhand on 'round-the-world sailing trip

When Kate Gladieux and Curtis Jazwiecki said they were planning to set sail around the world, their families thought it was a pipe dream. “I thought it was all talk until they sold the house,” Nancy Gladieux, Kate’s mother, said. “When they sold the house and the cars and all their stuff that was in the house, then it became very real.”