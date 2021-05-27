Medium Quality Memes for Medium Quality People

Dear Bonnie: I went to a public gallery to see a medium work. I came home feeling frazzled, as she went through the small group giving everyone messages. But these messages were not healing messages; she told one lady that her mother would be passing in two to three years and many more messages of doom. I came home feeling like my energy was drained. The medium told stories that did not resonate with me, and now I am carrying the fear of hearing those stories. I know she connected on some level, but that level did not feel like love to me. Can you explain this? — Jenn.