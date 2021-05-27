Medium Quality Memes for Medium Quality People
Have you ever noticed that people focus too much on the good and the bad? It seems they only care about the extremes. For example, it's rare to see a "meh" restaurantreview. People usually save their breath for times when they are extremely pleased, or when they're incredibly disappointed by a dish or experience. Unfortunately, the middle of the road places that do the job get less recognition for dependability. The same goes for memes and tweets. So we're here to show them some love. Doesn't hurt that they'll help kill a bit of time as well.cheezburger.com