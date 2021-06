In our economic and historical review, we present the story of how a swindler from Kentucky and his companion committed one of the most spectacular frauds of the era of the Wild West – until it was revealed by a man of science. It is a strange story, rich in intrigue and twists and turns, from the American heroic era, when the famous gold rush in California stirred up a large number of adventurers and money seekers. This chapter is perhaps less well known, however, as it does not focus on gold but rather on diamonds.