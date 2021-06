After being forced off the course due to COVID in 2020, it’s been quite a bounce-back season for the Rolla High School boys’ golf team this spring. For the first time in 12 years the Bulldog golfers have made it to the state tournament as a full team. Rolla advanced to the Missouri Class 4 State Championships through the District 3 Tournament May 10 at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield.