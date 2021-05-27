Douglas woman determined to continue community cleanup effort
DOUGLAS — Despite dwindling participation numbers a local woman is determined to continue with her efforts to clean up Douglas. For the past eight months Desiree Rice, owner of Classy Cuts & Such on 10th Street, who is relatively new to the area, has been sponsoring monthly cleanup efforts at various locations around town. Her reason for these cleanup efforts is to help keep clean a community she has decided to make her home.