Jadon Sancho isn’t the only player being linked with a move to Manchester United with the summer transfer window now open. Talk is also rife that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, with the Red Devils already seeing one bid turned down by the La Liga side. So with United struggling to find an agreement for the England international, Express Sport will now take a look at four players they could accept as part of a swap deal instead.