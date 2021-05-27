Cancel
76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 19 with nine boards

 22 days ago

Harris had 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and nine boards in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Wizards. Game 1 may have been a little too close for comfort for the Sixers, who came out with much more energy on both ends of the floor Wednesday. In terms of scoring, Harris regressed relative to his 37-point effort in Game 1, but he was efficient from the field and did his damage in just 23 minutes of action. Harris' nine boards were his most in any game since May 3.

