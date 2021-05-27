Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers' Ben Simmons: Goes for 22-9-8 in Game 2

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimmons had 22 points (11-15 FG), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Wizards. Simmons put up a bizarre six-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist line in Game 1, but he was much more effective as a scorer Wednesday night. As usual, Simmons did most of his damage around the rim, and he avoided the free-throw line after missing all six of his attempts in Game 1. With the series shifting to D.C. for Game 3 on Saturday, Simmons and the Sixers will have an opportunity to take full control and potentially close things out as early as Monday night.

www.cbssports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Wizards#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Angelo Cataldi Declares War on Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double in the Sixers’ Game 5, series-clinching win over the Washington Wizards. It was a really good performance. He started as a small ball five in Joel Embiid’s absence and did what he does well – distribute the ball, play tough defense, and move his team in transition. He went 5-8 from the free throw line, an improvement over recent outings, and forced Scott Brooks to abandon a first-half “Hack-a-Simmons” routine.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Hawks' McMillan Talks Challenge of Preparing for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons might face a lot of scrutiny on social media for his lack of shooting, but his peers don't think of him any less. While Simmons certainly has flaws in his game, his teammates, head coach, and even his opponents make it clear that he's a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons welcomes challenge of guarding Hawks' Trae Young in Game 2

Young notched a team-high 35 points and 10 assists against the Sixers in the series-opener on Sunday. He scored 25 of those in the first two quarters. Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers opted to use Danny Green as the primary defender on Young to start the game, but that didn't work out so well. The 76ers eventually found some success against the Hawks star after throwing several different defenders at him over the course of the game.
NBAcbslocal.com

Slowing Down Trae Young Top Priority For Ben Simmons, Sixers In Game 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game 2 of the Sixers-Hawks series is in on Tuesday in Philadelphia and containing Trae Young is among the adjustments the 76ers need to make. Young went off against the 76ers in the Hawks’ 128-124 Game 1 win on Sunday. He scored 35 points, with 25 of...
NBAPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Ben Simmons Aggressiveness and How it Will Decide the Series

Ben Simmons has proven how elite of a defender he has become, but for some reason Doc Rivers trusted Danny Green to guard Atlanta’s dynamic guard Trae Young in Game 1. Anybody who watched that game saw how easily Young was beating Green and creating easy baskets for himself or teammates. At one point the entire Hawks team was shooting well above 65% in the game and left fans wondering what the hell the Sixers plan was to slow them down. Fans logical question was simply, why not use Ben Simmons?
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons Speaks After Loss to Hawks

Ben Simmons had 17 points and ten assists on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, but the Atlanta Hawks still beat the 76ers 128-124. After the game, the All-Star Simmons spoke to reporters, and the whole presser can be seen here. "We gotta protect home next game and then obviously get those...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Confident Sixers Can Bounce Back Game 2 vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Sunday afternoon's Game 1 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks with everything in their favor. With home-court advantage on their side, the Sixers were favored to take down the fifth-seeded Hawks. But Atlanta came in ready to play. During the first half, the Hawks achieved a lead...
NBAlibertyballers.com

Ben Simmons finishes second in DPOY voting

The NBA announced its Defensive Player of the Year voting last night, and for the third time, Utah’s Rudy Gobert has won the award. Ben Simmons finished second, receiving 15 of the 100 first-place votes, while teammates Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle finished seventh and tied for 11th, respectively. Both...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons’ DPOTY snub says more about the voters

When news broke that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid came in second for 2021 NBA MVP to Western Conference darling Nikola Jokic, it was an understandable bummer. Sure, Embiid may be the most dominant two-way player in the entire NBA and the closest thing to Shaq NBA fans will see on their tv outside of his seemingly hundreds of media appearances/commercial placements, but he missed 21 games due to a string of injuries that effectively disqualified him from the honor in the eyes of some out of touch traditionally-minded voters.
NBAlegalfilingsolutions.com

Ben Simmons Wants to Defend Trae Young

Ben Simmons wants all the smoke and is demanding he guards Trae Young in their NBA playoff matchup. Simmons told reporters after the Sixers’ defeat that he wants the defensive assignment against Young moving forward. “Yeah, I probably will do that,” said Simmons, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer....
NBAava360.com

Game 1 was a 'great loss' for Clippers, Ben Simmons just doesn't care — Colin | NBA | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Clippers fell in Game 2 to the Utah Jazz, but Colin Cowherd believes this was the best single loss by any team in the playoff. Watch as Colin makes a case for Kawhi Leonard's Clippers to defeat Donovan Mitchell's Utah Jazz in 6. Plus, Colin breaks has changed his position on Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Hear why Colin would take Embiid over Simmons, who seems too cool to care.