Cubs' Trevor Williams: Sharp in Wednesday's win

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Williams (3-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out seven. Making his third appearance of the season against his former team, Williams was much sharper than in the previous two outings, when he allowed seven earned runs across just 7.1 innings. This was also the longest the righty has lasted in a game since his first start of the year back on April 5, and he was just one off his season high in strikeouts. Williams will look to build on the strong outing in his next scheduled start Monday against the Padres.

