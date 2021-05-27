Teenager taken into custody after death of 15-year-old male deemed 'suspicious'

A 17-year-old was taken into custody after the death of a fellow teen was deemed suspicious in Taylorsville.

A 15-year-old* boy was found dead in a cargo trailer in the backyard of a home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, police report.

Police say the teen didn't live at the home but did live nearby. They've been looking for potential evidence near the trailer and across the street.

Around 7 p.m., Unified Police Department posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the case.

The 17-year-old male person of interest was last seen in the area of 6000 S. Redwood Road. Police believe he may have been with the victim prior to his death. UPD later updated the post saying he had been found.

It is unclear what relation the teen had to the suspicious death and exact details about the incident were not made immediately available.

*The victim was initially reported to be 16 years old. Police later issued a correction that he was 15.