Special Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ROOKS...SOUTHWESTERN SMITH WESTERN OSBORNE AND PHILLIPS COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Prairie View to 9 miles north of Webster State Park to near Palco. Movement was east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Phillipsburg, Plainville, Stockton, Logan, Kensington, Natoma, Palco, Agra, Kirwin, Woodston, Prairie View, Damar, Alton, Zurich, Glade, Speed, Webster State Park and Codell. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.