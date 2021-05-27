Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hooker, Logan, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hooker; Logan; McPherson; Thomas The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hooker County in west central Nebraska Logan County in west central Nebraska McPherson County in west central Nebraska Thomas County in north central Nebraska * Until 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/. * At 917 PM CDT/817 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tryon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stapleton, Thedford, Tryon, Halsey, Seneca, Gandy, Ringgold, Logan, Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River, East Cody Lake, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Hoagland, Brown Lake, Norway, Highway 97 crossing the Dismal River, Natwick and Shimmons Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 193 and 227. Highway 92 between mile markers 193 and 246. Highway 97 between mile markers 18 and 59. Highway 83 between mile markers 106 and 155. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH