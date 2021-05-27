Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Hayes, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FRONTIER SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS...CHASE...SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ At 854 PM CDT/754 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elsie to near Champion. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Imperial, Hayes Center, Wauneta, Madrid, Elsie, Wellfleet, Enders, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Champion, Crete, Hamlet, Grainton, Center Dam Campground, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area, Area A Campground and Church Grove Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 25 and 57. Highway 83 between mile markers 55 and 56. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for southwestern Nebraska.