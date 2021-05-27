Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Lincoln SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moorefield, or 12 miles east of Curtis, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eustis, Moorefield and Vroman. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 205 and 207. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central Nebraska.