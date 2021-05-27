Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Norton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NORTON AND GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Hill City, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hill City, Morland, Bogue, Nicodemus, Densmore and Penokee. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov