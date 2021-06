Are These The Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Right Now?. Among the various sectors in the stock market, consumer discretionary stocks appear to be gaining momentum as investors anticipate booming economic growth through the rest of the year. With the rate of vaccines being administered in the U.S., it would lead to a speedy reopening of the nation’s economy. And that bodes well for top consumer discretionary stocks. This sector comprises companies that sell goods and services that are considered non-essential. Some of the biggest names in the sector would include Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), and even Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). As some of you would expect, companies within this sector tend to be more volatile as they rise and fall with broader economic trends.