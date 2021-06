We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful PCs in the market. First up, Apple’s recently launched 24-inch iMac with Apple’s M1 chip is getting a $40 discount on its 7-Core GPU version with 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM in Blue, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,259. Now, you can also grab a new M1-powered Mac mini for as low as $600 after a $99 discount. This comes with the same 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the M1 chip, but you will most likely have to get a new monitor, mouse, and keyboard to go along with it if you don’t already have them. And if you go for the 512GB variant, you will get $100 savings, which means you can grab one for $799.