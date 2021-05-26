newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

3 Networking Stocks to Buy Right Now

By Sweta Vijayan
stocknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remote lifestyle, particularly workforce structures, and dependence on cloud computing have heightened the demand for networking solutions over the past year. Because the pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, the demand for networking is not expected to decline anytime soon. Though the economic recovery and concerns about inflation have been driving a rotation by investors away from tech stocks, we think the solid growth prospects of networking companies should help their stocks rebound in the near term.

stocknews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Enterprise Networking#Global Stocks#Growth Stocks#Cagr#Msi#Zbra#Ip#Kenna Security Inc#Webex#Box#Eps#Powr#Lan#Bluelight Commercial#Interior Ministry#Cisco Systems Inc#Adaptive Vision#Non Gaap#Fis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) faced challenges in recent times despite a storied history as tech icons. There's the coronavirus pandemic, of course. But other factors, such as the technology industry's shift to cloud computing, forced Cisco and IBM to evolve in significant ways. Both took different...
Businessbostonnews.net

Cloud Services Market Set to Register 10.8% CAGR During 2021-2026 | Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle

Global Cloud Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Cloud computing is the practice of sharing network of remote servers which are hosted on the internet to store, process, share, and manage data rather than on a local server or a personal computer. It specifically refers to a common storage space through which all the devices in the network can access data simultaneously. The use of cloud computing technology not only provides cost benefits but also makes data accessible to all devices in the network at any time and from any location.
Softwareneighborwebsj.com

Cyber Data Science Market SWOT Analysis including key players Broadcom (Symantec Corporation), Cisco Systems,

Los Angeles, United State, – including Q4 analysis The report named, Global Cyber Data Science Market has been added to the archive of market research studies by JCMR. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the Cyber Data Science in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Global Cyber Data Science Market.
EconomyBenzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Nvidia Or Pinduoduo?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public...
MarketsInvestorPlace

The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

Startups are a great way to invest in companies engaging in innovation with a bold vision, and although they presently lack the capital to grow, they have the potential to become leaders in their sectors. StartEngine (OTCMKTS:STGC) is an equity crowdfunding platform with some impressive numbers to consider. Over $350 million has been raised to date with more than 400,000 prospective investors and more than 500 offerings that have been successfully funded. In this article, I will mention the 7 best startups you can buy on StartEngine now.
IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Best Metals and Mining Stocks to Buy Now

There are several factors that have triggered a change in sentiment for metal and mining stocks. With expansionary monetary policies, inflation fears have translated into higher portfolio allocation toward metal and mining stocks. Further, with gradual global economic recovery, it’s very likely that demand for industrial commodities will increase. It’s not surprising that metal and mining stocks have surged in the last few quarters. Even with this rally, the sector has several attractive stocks to buy with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.
Stocksstocknews.com

3 'Growth at a Reasonable Price' Stocks to Buy Now

Growth at a reasonable price (GARP) is a popular strategy that fuses attributes of growth investing and value investing. The most well-known practitioner of GARP investing is Peter Lynch who posted an impressive average annual return of 29.2% during his 13 years running the Magellan Fund. GARP’s value discipline helps...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Alibaba Is A Buy Right Now, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he likes Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) “very much” and recommended that investors buy and hold on to the stock. What Happened: On the CNBC “Mad Money" lightning round Tuesday, Cramer noted that Alibaba’s stock has fallen a lot. “I think you...
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Growth Stocks For Your Watchlist

Top Growth Stocks To Consider Buying For The Long Term. Considering Dogecoin has had an absolutely extraordinary year, it’s natural that a lot of attention has been given to the cryptocurrency space. With cryptocurrencies experiencing extreme volatility even by their own standard, investors with a lower risk appetite may be better off avoiding cryptocurrencies due to their unpredictable nature. If you’re looking to invest in companies that could be potential multi-baggers, growth stocks in the stock market may be a good start.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

Recent IPO Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has turned higher after the software maker achieved its first profitable quarter. The Denver-based software provider aims to grow its commercial customer base by expanding into the health care, energy and manufacturing sectors. Government agencies, the chief growth driver, use Palantir software for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism and military purposes.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AMC, Moderna Or Target?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for AMC,...
StocksNASDAQ

2 Stocks to Buy Now Instead of Dogecoin

After a stunning run-up that saw its price jump over 24,000% in a single year, Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) value is now down about 48% from its all-time highs last month. Investors went into a speculative run-up after the founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk (colloquially known as "the doge father"), publicly announced his investment in the meme currency.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Palantir Or Nio?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Tesla,...
Marketswmleader.com

Is Buying Bitcoin Right Now a Smart Idea?

During his most recent YouTube interview, the highly revered crypto expert highlighted on the flagship crypto strong fundamentals noting many indicators point toward price positivity for Bitcoin. “There’s an immense amount of activity on the network between investors compared to the valuation,” Woo said, referring to data from Bitcoin’s NVT...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

Having a low budget doesn't necessarily mean you have to go with low quality. This is true for nearly anything you buy -- including dividend stocks. The highest-quality dividend stocks have excellent track records of growing their dividends over time. Dividend Aristocrats rank as the cream of the crop. These are S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

ASML, Google Lead 5 Stocks That You Can Buy Now

ASML stock, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Iqvia (IQV), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) and Synnex (SNX), are top stocks to watch this week. All of these stocks are actionable from at least early entries, with several also forming new consolidations. Keep in mind that the stock market rally remains under pressure, with breakouts and other entries often struggling.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AT&T, Airbnb Or Cisco?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is BioCryst a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Shares of BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) have climbed by around 180% since the company's first rare-disease drug earned FDA approval in December. And another potential blockbuster rolling through the company's pipeline has the potential to be an even bigger winner. Yet despite strong gains over the past six months, BioCryst's market cap...