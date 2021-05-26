3 Networking Stocks to Buy Right Now
The remote lifestyle, particularly workforce structures, and dependence on cloud computing have heightened the demand for networking solutions over the past year. Because the pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, the demand for networking is not expected to decline anytime soon. Though the economic recovery and concerns about inflation have been driving a rotation by investors away from tech stocks, we think the solid growth prospects of networking companies should help their stocks rebound in the near term.stocknews.com