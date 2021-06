I am looking for a pasta shop or other source in the Albany/Schenectady area where I can order 3 pounds of fresh spinach pasta noodles/sheets. I know I can order them at a pasta shop in Utica, but am really hoping to find something closer. Do you or your readers know of a local source? FYI, I have tried the pasta shop in the Latham Market 32, and they cannot help me, and I know I can get frozen regular pasta sheets at Roma, but I really need spinach pasta for this dish. Thanks in advance for your help.