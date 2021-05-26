newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 American Cannabis Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love

By Samiksha Agarwal
stocknews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cannabis industry’s changing legal landscape in the United States, which is highlighting the medicinal benefits of cannabidiol products, has been creating a favorable backdrop for cannabis companies. The legalization of recreational marijuana is slowly eking out victories on a state-by-state basis. As of April 2021, 35 states and the...

stocknews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#Pharmaceuticals#Cannabis Products#Medicinal Cannabis#Recreational Cannabis#Medicinal Marijuana#American#Cagr#Senate#Non Cannabis Operations#Los Sue Os Farms#Ebitda#Eps#Rise Dispensaries#Dogwalkers#Incredibles#Curaleaf Holdings Inc#S P#Cannabis Companies#Wall Street Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy Right Now

There was a sense of euphoria among many cannabis investors after Democrats regained effective control of the U.S. Senate as well as the White House. The countdown seemed to be on until major cannabis reforms were passed at the federal level. However, there haven't been any truly meaningful wins at the legislative level so far.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Looking For The Best US Marijuana Stocks To Buy In June 2021? 3 For Your Watchlist

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In general, 2021 started off phenomenal for top marijuana stocks. After reaching new highs in February most cannabis stocks have declined back to December 2020 levels. Because of this reduction in value, many analysts are predicting much higher price targets for pot stocks in 2021. In the US the cannabis industry is expanding at a rapid rate with more states opting into some form of legal cannabis program.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Marijuana Stocks to Watch As New York Legalizes Recreational Pot

So it's a done deal: after months, if not years, of promise and hope, New York has legalized recreational marijuana (it did so with medical pot in 2014). Three noted cannabis companies are already operating in the Empire State -- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF), Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF), and Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF). Of the trio, two are really worth watching as New York flips the adult-use switch.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial, Aurora Cannabis, Cronos Group, and Other Marijuana Stocks Surged Today

Friday was a good day for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular pot stocks fared:. A wave of deal-making has swept over the cannabis sector in recent months. Industry leaders Tilray and Aphria completed their merger earlier this month. Sundial Growers recently snapped up cannabis retailer Inner Spirit Holdings. Canopy Growth reached a deal to acquire The Supreme Cannabis Company in April. And today, investors awoke to the news that HEXO struck a deal to purchase privately held marijuana producer Redecan for roughly $766 million.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

While the world still fights the coronavirus, the pandemic-induced marijuana boom is taking the industry to great heights. Cannabis was deemed an "essential item" in the U.S. during the lockdown, which spiked sales. The momentum continues even this year, which is helping U.S. cannabis companies generate more revenue and profits.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When The Markets Open: Express, Clorox

Last week was stellar for stocks. Wall Street rose on Friday, with the major averages all ending within sight of their recent records amid ongoing optimism over the U.S. economic recovery. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and 1.2% respectively for the week,...
Stocksnewcannabisventures.com

What’s New With Cannabis Stocks for the Week Ending 05/28/21

Navigate the fast-moving cannabis sector with 420 Investor, a premium service that sends real-time alerts and explanations of the news below and much more. The Ohio medical cannabis program has seen growth accelerate. Health Canada added 3 licenses, leaving the total now at 677. 420 Investor model portfolios have gained...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500’s first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and notched a 1.2 percent gain for the week. The benchmark […]
Stocksnewsitem.com

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally By 45% or More

The biotech industry saw solid growth last year driven by the demand for therapies to combat COVID-19. But advances in technology helped biotech companies deliver impressive drug candidates for treating other serious ailments too. Consequently, Wall Street analysts expect the biotech industry to grow significantly soon, with the biotech stocks Organogenesis (ORGO), BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) gaining more than 45% in the near term. So, let’s evaluate these companies more closely.With more than 50% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (according to the CDC), biotech companies have shifted their focus to research and development projects for other critical ailments. As a result, the global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a 15.8% CAGR over the next seven years to hit a $2.44 trillion market size by 2028.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pot Stocks Led Markets Higher Into the Holiday Weekend

The stock market closed the week on an up note, finishing the month of May as Monday brings the Memorial Day holiday. Gains were modest, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to climb higher. Some of the biggest movers on...
StocksBusiness Insider

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Trade Up On Federal Bill (MORE Act), Earnings, Big M&A

Cannabis stocks traded up this week, aided by strong earnings reports, big M&A announcements and the reintroduction of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) into Congress, after the previous year's version failed to pass the Senate. The MORE Act would remove marijuana from the federal Controlled Substances Act...
StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in June

While the summer months in the market are typically known to be less active, there are still plenty of great opportunities for investors and traders looking to add new positions. We are seeing constructive action in all different areas of the market after a small correction, and even some of the beaten-up growth names are starting to turn the corner. While investors still need to be on the lookout for headline risk related to inflation, the Federal Reserve, and tax raises, the market is certainly set up nicely for June.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

(Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages rose on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: What AMC Should Do

Stocks rose Friday and the S&P 500 looked to close out May with its fourth straight month of gains as inflation data failed to dent investors' sentiment on the recovering U.S. economy. TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about meme stock...
EconomyEntrepreneur

2 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Gain More Than 80%

With President Biden’s proposal to invest $174 billion in electric vehicle (EV) development, the domestic EV industry could witness solid growth soon despite short-term hurdles such as a global semiconductor chip shortage. Supportive government policies and regulations worldwide should also contribute to the industry’s growth. As a result, Wall Street expects the shares of EV makers Fisker (FSR) and Electrameccanica (SOLO) to gain more than 80% over the next 12 months. Read on for details.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Strong Stocks To Buy Post-Earnings

Unless you have owned a stock for a while ahead of the company’s earnings report, it’s usually smarter to wait until after the release before you initiate a new position. Many traders and investors are attracted to the possibility of cashing in big if a company delivers resoundingly positive results that catch the market off-guard. However, instead of putting your account in the hands of fate, why not wait until after an earnings release to determine if a company is deserving of your hard-earned capital? That way, you have time to do your homework and assess whether or not the business is heading in the right direction before adding shares.
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday morning with the exception of technology stocks. Banks and industrial companies were pushing the broader market higher. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Banks were...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Stocks Analysts Predict Will Rally By 20% Or More

The current market volatility has spooked some investors, which is why David Cohne recommends stocks that analysts think will rally. Stocks such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), Arcelor Mittal (MT), and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) have high upside potential based on their average price targets.A strategy many investors practice is to follow the recommendations of Wall Street analysts. The easiest way to do this is by looking at analyst price targets. Wall Street analysts are typically responsible for coverage on a select group of stocks based on industry and market size.