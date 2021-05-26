2 American Cannabis Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love

The biotech industry saw solid growth last year driven by the demand for therapies to combat COVID-19. But advances in technology helped biotech companies deliver impressive drug candidates for treating other serious ailments too. Consequently, Wall Street analysts expect the biotech industry to grow significantly soon, with the biotech stocks Organogenesis (ORGO), BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) gaining more than 45% in the near term. So, let’s evaluate these companies more closely.With more than 50% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (according to the CDC), biotech companies have shifted their focus to research and development projects for other critical ailments. As a result, the global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a 15.8% CAGR over the next seven years to hit a $2.44 trillion market size by 2028.