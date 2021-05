You can listen to the companion audio version of this and other essays in the series using the player below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Audible. The last few years have raised constitutional questions at an unusually fast clip. After years, even decades, of slumber, the emoluments clause (Article 1, Section 9) suddenly flared up, as well as the pardon clause (Article 2, Section 2), and of course the impeachment clause (Article 1, Section 3), among others. From the narrow perspective of civics (not politics), the Trump presidency did the American people a favor by re-focusing the nation’s attention on the Constitution of the United States.