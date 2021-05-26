Speaker doesn't understand GOP opposition to transportation funding bill

A Wyoming House committee on Friday approved a bill to legalize marijuana and briefly discussed a separate proposal to require state agencies to study and issue recommendations on allowing medical cannabis. The adult-use legalization legislation was taken up by the Judiciary Committee, whose Republican chair is its lead sponsor. It would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to three ounces of marijuana and cultivate up to 12 mature plants for personal use. The measure, which is also cosponsored by the House speaker and other top GOP lawmakers, cleared the panel in a 6-3 vote after receiving testimony from state agencies and the public—including former U.S. senator and Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee, who now resides in Wyoming. “With my opening remarks, I would pose this question to the committee, which is simply: is Wyoming ready to legalize marijuana?” Chairman Jared Olsen (R) said. “That’s the question in front of this committee, that’s the topic that this legislature has not heard for over four years now, so I think this marks an important moment in Wyoming, where we are now discussing a topic that we’ve all avoided for many years.” He also cited recent surveys showing majority public support for the policy change, both in Wyoming and nationally, and the increasing number of states where voters have approved legalization via ballot. Olsen said he expects voters in Wyoming to take the the lead on ending cannabis prohibition if the legislature doesn’t act. If a voter-led legalization initiative passes, the chairman pointed out, “it means that the legislative process doesn’t design the regulation of marijuana.” “Instead, the public by ballot initiative, which may be a lot more simplistic, decides what that will look like,” he said. “And then you will return to decide how do we adjust that?…