Should You Join Jagni or Myriad Tribe in Biomutant

The NieR franchise has always been subject to hotly debated topics in the Role-playing Game (RPG) community. These include matters of much importance, like how the games are first and foremost RPGs; how much (or little) their stories make sense; and most importantly, whether the franchise is worth the Rule 34 it spawned (do not Google that). Its nuanced narrative also holds extremely high regard amongst RPG lovers. The original game, NIER (2010) [and its alternate release, Nier Gestalt], was a genre-defying RPG with over-the-top action, and strange third-person combat (an oddity when compared to RPGs released at the time of its release). While the second game brought the franchise back into the mainstream limelight, NIER would go down as a classic. So much so, ToyLogic reworked and re-released it as NieR Replicant Ver 1.22474487139…, allowing it to fall more in line with later titles in the franchise, and revitalising it for a brand-new generation of gamers.