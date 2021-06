That is something Blizzard will now need Overwatch gamers to perform if you intend to benefit from crossplay service or not. 1 other point to notice is that any set content you get on a single platform will not carry over to a different stage. Crossplay will also do the job for many game modes aside from Competitive. In that circumstance, Blizzard will place console players in 1 pool and PC players at a different. The studio says it is doing so for balance reasons. Last, Blizzard will provide everybody who joins their account together prior to the close of the year a totally free gold loot box.