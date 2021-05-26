2 Top Stocks That Standout in the Gambling Industry
COVID-19-pandemic-led restrictions proved to be a massive hurdle for the gambling industry last year because physical casinos had to be closed for a major part of the year. However, companies that provide online gambling services were able to generate significant returns. Along with rising demand for online gambling, the reopening of physical casinos on the nation’s fast-paced and effective vaccination drive should buoy the industry’s growth. According to Research and Markets, the global online gambling market is expected to hit $72.02 billion in 2021, growing at a 12.3% CAGR.stocknews.com