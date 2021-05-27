Fact Check: FDA Briefing Documents Do NOT Prove Moderna COVID Vaccine Causes Death And Autoimmune Disease
Do the briefing documents filed in support of Moderna's application for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permission for its COVID-19 vaccine say it causes death and autoimmune disease? No, that's not true: The FDA had, as of May 26, 2021, documented no cases in which death or autoimmune disease onset that coincided with Moderna vaccination was caused by the vaccine. Correlation, as scientists often caution, is not causation.leadstories.com