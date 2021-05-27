Fact Check: FDA Briefing Documents Do NOT Prove Moderna COVID Vaccine Causes Death And Autoimmune Disease

Anyone 12 years or older can now get vaccinated against COVID in the U.S. Following a successful run in adults and promising results from clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the emergency-use authorization of Pfizer's vaccine to kids between 12 and 15 on May 10. But while the vast majority of these vaccinations have gone on without a hitch, there have been some rare but serious complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently identified two forms of heart inflammation occurring in young adults after vaccination: myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. Now that the agency has found more than 300 cases of heart inflammation, it's warning people to be on the lookout for signs of this delayed vaccine side effect.