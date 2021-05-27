Cancel
Public Health

Fact Check: FDA Briefing Documents Do NOT Prove Moderna COVID Vaccine Causes Death And Autoimmune Disease

 23 days ago

Do the briefing documents filed in support of Moderna's application for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permission for its COVID-19 vaccine say it causes death and autoimmune disease? No, that's not true: The FDA had, as of May 26, 2021, documented no cases in which death or autoimmune disease onset that coincided with Moderna vaccination was caused by the vaccine. Correlation, as scientists often caution, is not causation.

Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines don't produce dangerous toxins

The claim: Spike proteins from coronavirus vaccines are dangerous toxins that cause damage in the body. A Canadian immunologist who says he's "pro-vaccine" has recently become the source of misinformation about the safety of coronavirus vaccines. Text in a June 3 Instagram photo says the coronavirus spike protein resulting from...
Public Healthbiocentury.com

FDA briefing materials point to immune bridging studies for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers may be able to rely on neutralizing antibody titers as a surrogate for efficacy in pediatric patients. Briefing documents published ahead of Thursday’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting noted that the milder disease course observed in children infected with SARS-CoV-2 would likely make it infeasible to adequately power a study designed to measure clinical outcomes.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily News

Moderna requests FDA approve its COVID vaccine for use in adolescents

Moderna on Thursday announced it requested permission from the Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents — a move that, if approved, could pave the way for many middle and high school students to become inoculated before the upcoming school year. “We have already filed for authorization with Health Canada and the European Medicines Agency ...
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Coronavirus Vaccine for Adolescents

Moderna on Thursday announced that it has asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its coronavirus vaccine to kids as young as 12. "We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. "We have already filed for authorization with Health Canada and the European Medicines Agency and we will file with regulatory agencies around the world for this important younger age population."
PharmaceuticalsUpNorthLive.com

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for use of COVID-19 vaccine in ages 12-17

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Moderna has requested an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna's vaccine is currently used for people 18 and older. “We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says If You Notice This Delayed Vaccine Side Effect, Report It

Anyone 12 years or older can now get vaccinated against COVID in the U.S. Following a successful run in adults and promising results from clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the emergency-use authorization of Pfizer's vaccine to kids between 12 and 15 on May 10. But while the vast majority of these vaccinations have gone on without a hitch, there have been some rare but serious complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently identified two forms of heart inflammation occurring in young adults after vaccination: myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. Now that the agency has found more than 300 cases of heart inflammation, it's warning people to be on the lookout for signs of this delayed vaccine side effect.
Healthkhn.org

Moderna Seeks FDA Vaccine Clearance For Kids From 12 To 17

The application for emergency use approval follows a study of more than 3,700 adolescents in which no covid cases were observed among those who received Moderna's two-dose regimen. Four cases occurred in the placebo group. Separately, FDA vaccine advisers meet to debate vaccine protocols for kids. Moderna on Thursday filed...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Moderna, protein-based COVID-19 vaccines safe for use in kids

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and a protein-based shot is safe for use in young children and offers strong immunity response, with no adverse effects, according to a research on baby rhesus macaques. The study by a team of scientists at UNC, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian reported that both the vaccines elicited strong neutralising antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, in 16 baby rhesus macaques.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Immunomodulatory therapies for nephrological autoimmune diseases may help treat severe COVID-19

Various viruses and bacteria have long been known to cause autoimmune diseases where there is such a predisposition. This phenomenon also seems to play a major role in SARS-CoV-2, especially in severe courses. The body's own immune cells are activated, with the formation of autoantibodies that attack the body's own healthy cell structures (proteins, autoantigens); deposits of immune complexes can then trigger severe inflammatory processes and cell destruction in the body.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...