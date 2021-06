Greenville City Council will consider a developer’s request to reduce the required commercial space in a student housing development during today’s 6 p.m. virtual meeting. The request from the attorney representing the Jolly Roger student apartments, located at the intersection of 14th Street and Charles Boulevard, is one of six public hearings the council will hold during the meeting, which will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 9 and the city’s website, www.greenvillenc.gov.