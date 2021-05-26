Mail.app bizarreness

The iPhone’s Messages app can be full of pinging and ringing as you converse with friends and family. Some of them can be useful, while others can often feel like a little … extra. If you’d prefer a little more silence from time to time, you can start by easily disabling the outgoing message sound in just a few easy steps. There are benefits to having this sound on, such as confirming that a message went through, but you can easily solve that by keeping an eye on all outgoing messages. If you want to go down this road, the following steps will have you free of the outgoing sound in no time.