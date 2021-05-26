Cancel
Mail.app bizarreness

By jbr
Tidbits
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been using Apple’s Mail, with varying degrees of frustration, for many years as I’ve not found anything that serves my purposes as well. I upgraded to Big Sur a few weeks ago, without difficulty. Yesterday, suddenly, the mainstay of my use of Mail has stopped working. It’s a smart group containing unread mail in any of my inboxes that’s not already been filtered into other boxes: screenshot attached. Now, it just shows empty all the time. Another oddity is that searching has stopped working, finding no results. I’ve run DU over the disk, which is fine; and I’ve deleted and rebuilt the Spotlight index, but it’s made no difference.

talk.tidbits.com
