JLL Capital Markets Brokers Twin Cities Multifamily Portfolio Sales

This “Outside Consultant” column by Marcella de la Torre, who teaches courses at Opus College of Business, ran in the Star Tribune on May 10, 2021. High-quality business schools are working together toward achieving a positive societal impact. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) fosters positive societal impact by partnering with the communities they serve. Both internal and external stakeholders work together to create strategic plans, delineate bold visions, and continuously improve to ensure alignment with their schools’ values and mission statements. This includes remaining abreast of innovative trends and technology for addressing the unique issues facing the workforce today, research, collaboration, and co-creation. New graduates and alumni are facing challenging and critical times in our societies, from racism, diversity, equity, inclusion to issues related to a pandemic that has not yet ended. Learners are craving for meaning in their lives and feeling they move from dialogue to taking action.