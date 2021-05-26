Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

JLL Capital Markets Brokers Twin Cities Multifamily Portfolio Sales

By Mary Salmonsen
multifamilyexecutive.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of a $17.08 million portfolio consisting of 133 units across eight multifamily housing properties—some of them over 100 years old—in St. Paul, Minnesota. This marks the last of several JLL-brokered portfolio sales for communities formerly owned by investor Skip Thaler. The most recent...

www.multifamilyexecutive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Paul, MN
Real Estate
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jll#Real Estate Brokers#Capital Cities#Investor#Investing#Dayton#Grand#The Historical Society#Cathedral Hill#Capital Improvements#Sale#Multiple Portfolios#Multiple Buyers#Period#Numerous Upgrades#Merriam Park#Summit Hill#Fairview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Marketing
Related
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

April demand for new homes outpaces supply, Realtors report

The number of homes for sale in the Twin Cities returned to pre-pandemic levels last month, but inventory remains low because demand for housing is outpacing supply, according to Minneapolis and St. Paul Realtors. In April, sellers listed 7,468 residential properties, up 21.7% from April 2020, the Minneapolis Area Realtors...
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Business People: Xcel’s Energy’s Ben Fowke to retire as CEO

OF NOTE – UTILITIES. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy announced that Chairman and CEO Ben Fowke will retire as CEO effective Aug. 18; he will continue to serve on the board of directors as executive chairman. Bob Frenzel, president and chief operating officer, will become the company’s next CEO and president. Fowke has been chairman, CEO and president of the multistate utility since 2011.
Blaine, MNhometownsource.com

Blaine OKs TIF money for new industrial campus

The Blaine City Council approved approximately $2.7 million in tax increment financing May 3 for the development of an industrial campus called Blaine 35, which will consist of three buildings. Artis REIT is working to bring the Class A Industrial Blaine 35 campus to southern Blaine on undeveloped land northwest...
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Raising Cane’s Coming to St. Cloud This Fall

(KNSI) – It’s official. A Raising Cane’s is set to open in St. Cloud in October 2021. The restaurant will be at 2635 West Division Street in the old Ciatti’s Ristorante location. Ciatti’s closed in January of 2018, and the building was torn down in July of 2020. Hiring is...
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Outside Consultant: Why Should a Business Have Societal Impact as Part of Its Strategy?

This “Outside Consultant” column by Marcella de la Torre, who teaches courses at Opus College of Business, ran in the Star Tribune on May 10, 2021. High-quality business schools are working together toward achieving a positive societal impact. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) fosters positive societal impact by partnering with the communities they serve. Both internal and external stakeholders work together to create strategic plans, delineate bold visions, and continuously improve to ensure alignment with their schools’ values and mission statements. This includes remaining abreast of innovative trends and technology for addressing the unique issues facing the workforce today, research, collaboration, and co-creation. New graduates and alumni are facing challenging and critical times in our societies, from racism, diversity, equity, inclusion to issues related to a pandemic that has not yet ended. Learners are craving for meaning in their lives and feeling they move from dialogue to taking action.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Business people

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, St. Paul, named Pamela Stegora Axberg as chief executive. She previously served as senior vice president at UnitedHealthcare. Kraus-Anderson, Minneapolis, promoted Brian Hook to vice president of field operations. He was director of field operations and began his career with the company in 1991. On...
Ramsey, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Home listings: What $345,000 buys in the Twin Cities area

Built in 1897, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,206 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, formal dining room, porch, partial unfinished basement, newer guesthouse with sauna, double-car detached garage, storage shed and fenced yard on a 2-acre lot. Listed by Lana Yatskina, Discovery Group, 612-986-9386. St. Paul. Built in...
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Proposed apartment complex at Dixie’s on Grand has fans, foes

On Grand Avenue, questions around housing demand, real estate density, traffic, parking and the future luster and dynamism of one of St. Paul’s most celebrated business corridors are all coalescing around the site of a 36-year-old Southern-style restaurant and a 42-year-old sushi bar. Restaurateur Peter Kenefick has partnered with Minneapolis-area...
Bloomington, MNhometownsource.com

New senior living apartments open in Bloomington

A new apartment complex in west Bloomington provides a variety of amenities, and a few surprises, for the seniors that call Cherrywood Pointe home. The new development at 5501 American Blvd. W. opened April 15, and features 82 apartments for independent and assisted living. The facility also featured 24 memory care apartments and 12 care suites for residents who need a greater level of daily assistance from the on-site staff.