The 2021 adaptation of the classic fighting game series shows that Hollywood hasn’t learned from its past failures in bringing these games to the big screen. Hollywood is constantly trying to produce films that will bring in large audiences, and what has a larger audience than video games? Game sales surpassed both movies and the North American sports industry combined in revenue in 2020 (largely thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic), so of course, screenwriters would want to get in on that type of money. For as long as video games have been financially successful, Hollywood has tried to piggyback off of their success by adapting well-known game series to films, often with disastrous results. This year’s “Mortal Kombat” is another example of screenwriters’ adaptations of game franchises going awry. It sacrifices much of the original games’ charm and leaves fans feeling unsatisfied.