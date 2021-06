Destiny 2 has a come a long way in the last couple of years. Part of that is down to the way in which seasonal content is now structured and helps Guardians focus on something to do in the game. You have a clear path of content each month, and there are base game elements to catch up with when you’re bored of that. However, even this seasonal model now needs to be tweaked. There needs to be a bit of a shift, and it’s with the Seasonal Artifacts. Let’s have some permanent ones.