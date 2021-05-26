How to Solve Rotation Puzzles in Biomutant

This a demo for Rogue Legacy, a 2D platformer with roguelike elements developmed by Cellar Door Games. Rogue Legacy is a 2D platforming genealogical roguelite where anyone can be a hero. You must traverse a procedurally-generated castle to uncover the secrets of your cursed heritage. You have only one chance though, as there is no redemption from death. Fortunately your lineage spawns like bunny rabbits, and there are plenty of successors willing to pick up the sword. Unfortunately genetics aren't a perfect science, resulting in children who suffer from a variety of different traits, such as blindness, dyslexia, and even irritable bowels syndrome. Do you have what it takes to uncover your family's history and redeem its honor?