Hanover festival to offer live music, vendors to guests

HANOVER, Va. -- One Hanover farm is bringing music to the fields for folks this summer.

"It’s a great community event if you’re single, it’s fantastic, if you a couple it’s fantastic, if you’re a family it’s fantastic we really have something for everybody," says Emmie Croxford with the Farm to Table Festival.

And that something is the Farm to Table Music Festival at Hanover Vegetable Farm.

"This is the first time we’ve done it, it’s really exciting. We are bringing ten local bands to an outdoor festival experience and it’s gonna be really awesome. We’ve got food trucks, we’ve got vendors, it’s gonna be, we’ve got a kids zone, kids under 12 are free so it’s a really great experience for the whole family," Croxford said.

And speaking of family, the 300-acre farmhouse originally built in 1902 is now run by five generations of family, making the best of a family treasure. But back to the music.

"So we have everything from 80’s band to cover band to alternative rock band, to country music it’s really an ability for us to find some type of music that appeals to everybody we have it all," Croxford said.

Those attending can bring their own gear to make themselves comfortable.

"They absolutely can bring lawn chairs, bring blankets, it is a working farm so you’ll even get to see chickens and goats you’ll see all of that fun stuff," Croxford said.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ricky Johnson Foundation, providing toys for kids during the Holiday season. The festival runs every Friday evening from May 28 to June 25. Gates will open at 5:30, advance tickets are $15, $20 at the gate, advance VIP pass is $60, and $75 at the gate.

You can find more details on The Farm To Music Fest website .