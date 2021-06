It’s been three long years since we last saw Deadpool and we still have years to wait until Deadpool 3. During this gap, Fox merged with Disney, and the House of Mouse has been deciding how best to bring Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed and ultraviolent antihero to the PG-13 MCU. We know he’ll be back soon, though precise details of how the character will make the leap between universes and what he’ll be doing are as yet unknown.