AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas baseball team has advanced to the 2021 College World Series after beating the University of South Florida, 12-4. South Florida opened up the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but UT responded with a strong, four-run top of the second to quickly regain control of the game. The Longhorns added two more runs in the top of the third. Through seven innings, UT had driven in 11 runs on nine hits, while only allowing four runs.