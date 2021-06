I know it’s painful, and it hurts to write this myself, because this wasn’t the way it was supposed to go. The Hurricanes had arrived. This was the year; first place in the division ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, one of the best records in all of hockey, and a stacked roster with depth at all three levels. Consecutive postseason defeats at the hands of the Boston Bruins had given them the experience they needed, and young stars like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Martin Necas had fought through their growing pains. A young star burst onto the scene in net in Alex Nedeljkovic. Veteran acquisitions such as Vincent Trocheck, Brady Skjei, and Jesper Fast filled holes and brought imperative dynamics the team needed. They were ready for a Stanley Cup run. Or, at least, so we thought.