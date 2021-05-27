Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Viral TikTok shows woman sobbing after Delta allegedly broke her wheelchair (updated)

By Samira Sadeque
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XV3GZ_0aCeX5SC00

A viral TikTok video shows a woman who has a disability breaking down after Delta Airlines employees allegedly broke her wheelchair.

TikToker Bri Scalesse uploaded a video on Friday, showing her friend, Geeg DeFiebre, crying as a Delta employee is seen inaudibly explaining something to her.

“Today my heart broke watching my best friend sob because Delta broke her wheelchair,” read a text on Scalesse’s video. “She kept repeating ‘this is my life. This is the only way I can live my life.’”

@briscalesse

When is this going to stop? #fyp #disabilitiyawareness #wheelchair @geeg_def

♬ original sound – briscalesse

The video has been liked over 2 million times and viewed over 13 million times since being posted on Friday.

DeFiebre told the Daily Dot that her wheelchair was in perfect shape when she handed it to the staff at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

“My wheel was warped and mangled when I exited the plane in Phoenix,” she said.

“As soon as I sat down in my chair and saw my wheels, I realized that something was wrong,” she added. “The wheel was so warped that it was impossible to push because it would dig into the side of my leg instead of rolling straight.”

In the video, Scalesse says that people in the disabled community are in “constant fear” of airline staff breaking wheelchairs—something DeFiebre also echoed.

DeFiebre told the Daily Dot that on the flight in question, she was accompanied by a friend who was flying with a voucher she received from Delta after Delta allegedly damaged her wheelchair on a previous occasion.

She said she always leaves a note on how to handle her chair, however, it was of no help on this occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4XDU_0aCeX5SC00

According to a Newsweek report, airlines across the country mishandled more than 300 wheelchairs and scooters belonging to passengers in just March alone.

“Wheelchairs are an extension of someone’s body and required for them to be able to move about through the world. They are custom-made, expensive, and take months to get,” DeFiebre added.

She accused the airline of also breaking her luggage but said she can’t be worried about that given she is focused on her chair.

She said Delta offered to cover the cost of replacement wheels, along with the shipping cost required for her to send back the wheels to a person who loaned her a spare after hers broke. The charges for their checked baggage were also waived, she said. She told the Daily Dot Delta has not yet ordered the wheels.

In an update posted on Scalesse’s TikTok account on Monday, both deFiebre and Scalesse thanked viewers for their support and for reaching out to Delta on their behalf.

@briscalesse

Update on @geeg_def story. Thank you for all your support, empathy, and solidarity. #disabilitiyawareness

♬ original sound – briscalesse

Update 1:55pm CT, May 27: When reached for comment, Delta Airlines told the Daily Dot in a statement that it is in contact with DeFiebre “about compensating for replacements” but did not comment on whether the wheels have been issued yet. It also apologized for the incident.

“We know our customers with disabilities rely on Delta for their travel needs, and we fell short here,” it said. “We’re conducting a full investigation of what happened, because we must be better.”

Men are throwing tantrums over this all-female gym that went viral on TikTok

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Video shows UPS driver rescuing teen being beaten, allegedly robbed of his sneakers

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Dot

Daily Dot

134K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Airlines#Wheelchairs#Viral Video#Newsweek#The Daily Dot Delta#Solidarity#Little Caesars Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
BET

Viral Video Shows Black Woman Dragged Down Sports Bar Stairs

Outrage and calls for a boycott of a Washington D.C. sports bar have ensued after video footage of a young Black woman being dragged down the establishment’s steps has gone viral. According to Newsweek, 22-year-old Keisha Young was dragged down a flight of stairs inside popular gay establishment, Nellie’s Sports...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Dot

Video shows woman throwing coffee at teen Dunkin’ worker’s head—she was allegedly mad her drink didn’t have whipped cream on it

Police in Massachusetts are reportedly looking for a woman who was caught on camera throwing an iced coffee at a teen worker’s head. The 18-year-old shift manager at the Dunkin’ location, Emma Dionne, told WHDH that the customer was apparently upset that one of the several drinks she ordered didn’t have whipped cream on it.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Independent

‘This is my life’: Woman accuses airline of breaking her wheelchair in viral video

A disabled woman “sobbing” because an airline allegedly broke her wheelchair has gone viral after her friend posted a video of the incident on social media.Model and disability advocate Bri Scalesse shared the video of her friend Geeg DeFiebre on Tiktok on Friday.“Today my heart broke watching my best friend sob because Delta broke her wheelchair,” reads the caption. “She kept repeating, ‘This is my life. This is the only way I can live my life.’”The video has garnered more than 13 million views and two million likes.The damage to the wheelchair occurred at some point on a Delta flight...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Burger King worker says woman complained that her uniform was ‘distraction’ for husband in viral TikTok

TikTok user @rockefeller.o, also known as Lala, had a pointed response for a woman who thought her work uniform was too distracting for the woman’s husband, as reported by the Mirror. “Girl, f*ck you,” she captioned her video. @rockefeller.o. “Girl, f*ck you. 😐 #FriendsReunion #ConjuringHorror #fyp #zyxcba #foryou #zyxbca #iamafrican...
Texas StatePosted by
95.5 KLAQ

That Famous Texas TikTok Beekeeper is Being Accused of Faking Her Viral Videos

A couple of months ago, I wrote this article on a TikTok user whose entire content was about saving bees. Erika Thompson, whose TikTok username is @texasbeeworks, is a professional beekeeper with her own company, Texas Bee Works. Thompson is saving the lives of bees one by one in Austin. She has over four million followers on TikTok with lots of videos of her showing her skills saving the bees. Or at least, that's what she led us to believe!
Air TravelHuffingtonPost

Woman Whose Wheelchair Delta Broke Reveals Hellish Truth About Flying While Disabled

There’s much more to a viral video that left millions of people heartbroken. Last month, model and wheelchair user Bri Scalesse posted a TikTok that received over 16 million views. The video showed her friend Gabrielle deFiebre, a 32-year-old quadriplegic, crying after she flew from New York City to Phoenix on May 21 because Delta broke the wheels of her chair.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Broke my heart’: TikTok video shows father threatening to disown his daughter because her boyfriend is trans

A teen’s distressing TikTok is breaking hearts across the platform, as viewers are provided a brief glimpse into the girl’s homophobic household. User @enoblehere, who goes by Elyse on the platform, uploaded several recordings of her and her parents talking on June 5. The simple videos provide an excruciating window into her world in the moments after she told her parents she’d fallen in love with her trans boyfriend. Their horrifying reactions are sparking a conversation about acceptance, found family, and homophobia.