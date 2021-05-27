Cancel
Spokane, WA

Mental health issues among children spike amid pandemic

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – While COVID-19 is a public health crisis, it’s created a parallel epidemic involving mental health, especially among younger people. According to the CDC, among children 12 to 17-years-old, there was a 31 percent spike in mental health emergency room visits last year. As the world starts to reopen, Spokane’s Health Officer says now is not the time to move on from your child’s mental health. It’s time to start paying attention.

