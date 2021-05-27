Cancel
Spokane, WA

Spokane Public Schools to name three new schools

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to our schools, the names are everything. Tonight, the Spokane Public Schools Board will name three new schools. The name choices are as follows. Eugene Breckenridge – hired in 1951 as the first African American teacher in Spokane public schools.Pauline Flett – an elder in the Spokane tribe who co-wrote the first Spokane-English dictionary.And one non-Spokane choice – Ruth Bader Ginsburg- lawyer and jurist, the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

