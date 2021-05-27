Renaissance’s Annie Haslam on 50th Anniversary release, Ed Sciaky

The children of Kary and Debbie Middleton ask for you to join us in celebrating their parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary. Kary and Debbie were finally married June 19, 1971 after a blistering hot day where the preacher was late and the cake was melted. That day did not slow them down, They have been blessed with 4 children, 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a whole pack of nieces and nephews who all love and adore them. Kary is still fulfilling his passion driving his log truck after all these years. Debbie has been right by his side, having had various positions over the years helping to support their growing family, but none as important and dedicated as wife and mother, showing her children and grandchildren the ultimate gift of love and kindness. We will be having a cake and punch reception June 19, 2021 at Log Hall Church, Vendor, AR at 6pm for all family and friends.