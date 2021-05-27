Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Renaissance’s Annie Haslam on 50th Anniversary release, Ed Sciaky

By Steve Trevelise
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How quickly time flies. Renaissance, the symphonic progressive rock legends who started in England and became American, are releasing “50th Anniversary – Ashes are Burning – an Anthology – Live in Concert with The Renaissance Chamber Orchestra.”. It's a Blu-ray/DVD/2CD set of the 50th anniversary Concert at the Keswick Theater...

nj1015.com
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Haslam
Person
Ed Sciaky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#American#British#Tla#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th-Anniversary Tour

Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for their 50th-anniversary tour, which they’ve christened 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour. The North American tour kicks off September 8th in Reading, Pennsylvania, and concludes November 5th in Hamilton, Ontario. Judas Priest will be joined by Sabaton as openers. More from Rolling Stone.
Vendor, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Anniversary: Middletons celebrating 50th

The children of Kary and Debbie Middleton ask for you to join us in celebrating their parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary. Kary and Debbie were finally married June 19, 1971 after a blistering hot day where the preacher was late and the cake was melted. That day did not slow them down, They have been blessed with 4 children, 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a whole pack of nieces and nephews who all love and adore them. Kary is still fulfilling his passion driving his log truck after all these years. Debbie has been right by his side, having had various positions over the years helping to support their growing family, but none as important and dedicated as wife and mother, showing her children and grandchildren the ultimate gift of love and kindness. We will be having a cake and punch reception June 19, 2021 at Log Hall Church, Vendor, AR at 6pm for all family and friends.
wtae.com

Alabama bringing 50th anniversary tour to Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH — Country rock group Alabama is coming to Pittsburgh this fall as part of their 50th anniversary tour. They will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Presale begins on Wednesday.
Vicksburg Post

Albert and Rosemary Spears to celebrate 50th anniversary

The family of Albert and Rosemary Spears of Vicksburg is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary June 5, 2021. The couple was married on June 5, 1971, at St. Mark Freewill Baptist Church. They first met while working in the Finance and Accounting branch...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Juneteenth 50th anniversary honorees unveiled

MILWAUKEE - On Tuesday, June 8 the History and Heritage Meets Legacy and Promise Honorees were unveiled and an announcement of the Juneteenth new venue "Celebration Kids Zone" was made during a press conference. "As we look at our golden 50th anniversary and working through a pandemic, we have so...
Recorder

50th anniversary: Tusinski

Peter and Cecilia (Rushton) Tusinski of Leyden were married in the gardens of Hambrook House, Bristol, England on May 21, 1971. They met in London in 1969, when Peter was visiting from Morocco, during his Peace Corps service, looking for 'The Lady in Green' of his dreams. He found her (and she him) in the Notting Hill Gate Post Office on Kensington Church Street just before Christmas: it was love at first sight.
Musicjambands

Max Creek Confirm 50th Anniversary Tour

Founded in the early ’70s, Max Creek will celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, and they’re hitting the road to celebrate. Catch the band on tour starting June 12 in Lake George, NY, followed by stops in Burlington, Vt. (June 18), Mason, NH (June 19), Granby, Conn. (July 3) and Norwalk, Conn. (July 23 and 24). — “What were you doing during Creek’s first summer in 1971?” the band asked their fans. “Come make your presence felt!”
Beaver County Times

Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour to play PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — Country-rock group Alabama announced a new date to their "50th Anniversary Tour" with a stop Sept. 25 at PPG Paints Arena. Tickets to see the multi-platinum selling band will go on sale 10 a.m. this Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Alabama previously played Pittsburgh, and PPG Paints Arena, in March...
Inside the Magic

Projections Spotted On Cinderella Castle Ahead of 50th Anniversary

We have some exciting news to share as some Disney World Guests spotted projections on Cinderella Castle once again!. One Walt Disney World Guest, Misty F., was recently staying at Disney’s Polynesian Resort when she spotted something familiar across Seven Seas Lagoon. When looking at Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom while sitting on the Polynesian beach, Misty said she saw projections happening!
MusicPosted by
WSB Radio

Foo Fighters announce Bee Gees tribute album for Record Store Day

How deep is your love for the Bee Gees? This is a call from the Foo Fighters to start dancing again. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters will be releasing a Bee Gees tribute album next month, as the “Dee Gees” will debut July 17 during the second drop of Record Store Day 2021, Rolling Stone reported.
kcaw.org

Rosenthal, world class line-up to celebrate Sitka Music Festival’s 50th anniversary

The 50th Anniversary season of the Sitka Music Festival opens this Saturday June 5 and run through June 26. Artistic Director, Zuill Bailey join host, Brooke Schafer in discussing the challenges and opportunities of holding a live season as the pandemic is brought under control in Alaska. Also — following the concert, there will be an open house and celebration at the newly-renovated Stevenson Hall. To learn more about festival dates and programming visit the Sitka Music Festival website.
MusicTwice

GRAMMY Award-Winning Band Little Big Town To Kick Off Nationwide’s 50th Anniversary

With just two months until PrimeTime returns for its first face-to-face session since early 2020, Nationwide Marketing Group announced that GRAMMY Award-winning country group Little Big Town will perform as part of the event’s festivities. The semi-annual PrimeTime – which is the industry’s largest buying, education and networking opportunity for independent retailers in North America – will be held Aug. 15-18 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.
reviewjournal.com

Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas celebrates brand’s 50th anniversary

The Hard Rock Cafe turns 50 on Monday and the iconic brand is kicking off the celebration with a new campaign, partnership and merchandise. The original London Cafe opened its doors on June 14, 1971. To mark the anniversary, Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas will offer Country Burgers for 71...
airfarewatchdog.com

Southwest 50th Anniversary Sale and Sweepstakes

Southwest is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a big way, with a huge sale and sweepstakes. With its Wanna GetAway Sweepstakes, Southwest will be handing out 50 million Rapid Rewards bonus points. There is no purchase necessary to enter, and you can enter every day through June 18. Through June...