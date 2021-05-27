Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Cowgirl golf comes up short of OSU's first female NCAA national championship

By Jason Elmquist jelmquist@stwnewspress.com
Posted by 
The News Press
The News Press
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DByOO_0aCeWKVD00
Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark walks off a tee box during Wednesday’s NCAA Championship final in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Cowgirls lost the national title to Ole Miss, which won its first-ever NCAA championship in any women’s sport. OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State is still in search of the athletic department’s first NCAA national championship in a women’s sport.

For the first time in five years, an OSU women’s program was on the cusp of achieving that illustrious goal. But alas, the Cowgirl golf program fell to Ole Miss – which won its first national championship in a women’s sport – in Wednesday’s title match in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I think we’re close in a lot of sports on the women’s side to doing something like this,” Cowgirl coach Greg Robertson said. “I wish we would have gotten it done today, but there’s no reason we can’t get some banners up with some women’s sports in Gallagher-Iba (Arena) pretty soon.”

While Ole Miss flooded onto the green to celebrate its championship, the Cowgirls – which included 11 members of the team not on the starting roster, many of whom had to pay their own way to Arizona – huddled off the green with hugs and tears on finishing just short of winning the ultimate goal.

Through the hurt and watching the jubilation of their opponents, Robertson had his Cowgirls greet and congratulate Ole Miss for its title.

“I love them, I’m proud of them and they need to keep their head up,” Robertson said. “They’ve accomplished a lot this year.”

The clinching point for Ole Miss came at a spot in the lineup in which Oklahoma State hadn’t seen any sort of deficit throughout the championship.

Isabella Fierro, who headed into the match as the only player in the tournament to not trail in match play, looked to be on point of carrying that over into the championship.

She won the first hole and got out two up through the first five holes, but then her opponent Andrea Lignell came storming back – tying it just before the turn and again right after the turn when Fierro won the ninth hole. Then for the first time this week, Fierro found herself down in a match when she lost the 13th hole to the Ole Miss golfer.

On the ensuing hole, Lignell did not concede a three-foot putt to the Cowgirl that would have halved the hole. And the move worked in her favor with Fierro missing the putt to go two down and set up the scenario on No. 17 where Fierro had to win the hole to advance the match.

The first point Ole Miss claimed in the match came in the other spot the Cowgirls had been able to rely on this week.

Maja Stark had been leading Oklahoma State throughout the tournament, finishing tied for 12th, alongside freshman teammates Rina Tatematsu in the stroke-play portion of the event.

Stark, a sophomore from Abbekas, Sweden, is currently ranked No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, had picked up wins in the quarterfinal win over Auburn and the semifinal against Duke (which was OSU’s largest win of match play with a 4-and-3 victory).

But against Ole Miss senior Kennedy Swann, ranked No. 83 in the WAGR, Stark had a similar start and finish as Fierro.

Claiming the first lead of the match by winning the third hole, Stark relinquished it two holes later and by the seventh hole found herself down. It was part of a five-hole stretch in which Swann won four holes to go 3 up on Stark.

The Cowgirl would fight her way back, though, trimming the deficit to one through 13 holes. But she never could get it back to even, and lost the 17th hole to end her match with a 2-and-1 loss.

The second point scored by Ole Miss came in the third match, with OSU’s Lianna Bailey never finding much of a rhythm – losing to Chiara Tamburlini, 6-and-5.

The only match Oklahoma State was leading in when Ole Miss secured the championship was in the closer role by freshman Maddison Hinson-Tolchard. She held a four-up advantage over freshman Smilla Sonderby when the clinching point was won by Ole Miss.

In the other match still being played, Tatematsu – Oklahoma State’s other freshman in the starting lineup – was trailing by four.

“We’re not done. We’ve got a young team,” Robertson said. “… They’re going to be back. This is great experience for them, and hopefully, if we’re back in the same situation against next year, they can learn from this and have different results.”

Based on eligibility, Oklahoma State could be returning all of its starters – and have a top 250 world amateur who has signed to join the program. Though there is still uncertainty on the future Stark, with Fierro having said Tuesday she was worried about the potential of Stark turning pro.

“With the success she’s had in college golf, I suppose that’s an option for her,” Robertson said. “… She’s got to do what’s best for her, and we’ll see what that is in the end.”

The News Press

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
786
Followers
93
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Duke, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Cowgirls#Osu#Ole Miss#Gallagher Iba#Wagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Golf
Country
Sweden
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

Alabama Baseball Comes Up Short In First Regional Game

After being buried by the longball, Alabama Baseball comes up short to the NC State Wolfpack in game 1 of the NCAA Baseball Ruston Regional by a final score of 8-1. After the loss, coach Brad Bohannon said, "Tyler Ras wasn't as sharp as he has been. He got behind in the count and he didn't do nearly as good of a job he normally does." He added, "The park played really offensively today and NC State is a physical group that has a lot of power.... You're not gonna win while giving up five home runs."
Chicago, ILcollege-sports-journal.com

FLASHBACK: Illinois Captures First-Ever NCAA Championship in 1921

CHICAGO – The University of Chicago has its place in history secured. From its early beginnings in 1890, thanks to a $400,000 matching donation from famed oil magnate John D. Rockefeller and land donated by retail giant Marshall Field, the school, located eight miles south of the city’s famed Loop, has grown to become one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning in the world.
Eugene, ORPittsburgh Panrs

Men's 4x400m Relay Set To Open Up NCAA Outdoor Championships Wednesday

PITTSBURGH – After qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships two weeks ago, the Panthers 4x400m relay squad will hit the track on Wednesday night in Eugene, OR at the historic Hayward Field for the National Semifinals. The quartet of Cobe Wiggins, Lonzell Feagin, Matt Wilson and Ade Jones-Roundtree will be...
Eugene, ORLSUSports.net

Harrison and Pedigo Win National Titles to Start NCAA Championships

Eugene, Oregon – JuVaughn Harrison (long jump) and Tzuriel Pedigo (javelin throw) both claimed NCAA event titles on Wednesday night to kick start things for the No. 1 LSU track and field program at the NCAA Championships. It was Harrison's fifth career national title, while Pedigo earned the first of his career.
Eugene, ORhubison.com

Relay Squad Gears Up for the NCAA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

WASHINGTON (June 8, 2021) – Howard University Track & Field program closes out the outdoor season with the women's 4x400 relay team competing at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on the campus of the University of Oregon. The four-day event (June 9-12) takes place at historic Hayward Field.
Eugene, ORseehafernews.com

Lincoln Alum Winds Up Track & Field Career at NCAA Championships

Manitowoc Lincoln High School ‘grad Eric Fogltanz wrapped up his collegiate running career last night at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Fogltanz competing for the Cyclones of Iowa State University finished 12th in the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.48 seconds. It...
College SportsWIBW

Blue Dragons win program’s first NJCAA Football National Championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KWCH) - For the first time in program history, the top ranked Hutchinson Blue Dragons won the NJCAA National Championship with a 29-27 win over Snow College on Saturday. For just the third time in the program’s 89 year history, Hutch finished with a perfect record at 8-0. The Blue Dragons trailed 14-10 at the half and were down 21-10 with 4:50 left in the third quarter, but an Anwar Lewis touchdown would give Hutchinson its first lead of the game at 22-21 in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma Stateocolly.com

Column: OSU’s lack of pitching depth is finally catching up to the team

It was only a matter of time. That time has finally come, Oklahoma State reached the end of its rope because of the lack of pitching depth across the team. It’s not the matter of not having enough pitchers, a problem it had a couple of weeks ago when four different pitchers were injured, but instead a matter of the experience it lacks.
Florida Stateocolly.com

Seminoles defeat Cowgirls, ending OSU season

The final out was recorded at 2:18 a.m. CT. It was also the same time the Oklahoma State's season ended. The Cowgirls lost 4-2 against No. 10 Florida State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The loss bounced the Cowgirls from the Women's College World Series,...
College SportsKREM

Gonzaga wins first game in NCAA Baseball Championship against LSU

EUGENE, Ore — The Gonzaga baseball team won their opening game of the NCAA Baseball Championship 2-0 against LSU on Friday night. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back. Ernie Yake and Guthrie Morrison each brought in a run. Brett Harris knocked in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Zags final run.
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma golf: Sooners fall to Pepperdine in NCAA Championship match-play final

Oklahoma, Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships, Pepperdine Waves, Pepperdine Waves men's basketball, University of Oklahoma, Pepperdine University, National Collegiate Athletic Association, EFL Championship. Jun 2, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma University golfer Quade Cummins lines up a putt on the seventh green during the NCAA Men's Golf...
Eugene, ORnewpaper24.com

King Gears Up for the NCAA Out of doors Observe & Subject Championships – NEWPAPER24

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI shot-putter Darius King has his sights set on the NCAA Out of doors Observe and Subject Championships after punching his ticket to Eugene, Oregon within the males’s shot put class on the NCAA West Preliminary Spherical on Could 26. The lads’s shot put is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT (9:10 p.m. CT) on June 9. King is slated to throw within the first of two flights.
Eugene, ORUniversity of Connecticut

Huskies Wrap Up at NCAA Championship

EUGENE, Ore. - UConn wrapped up their stay at the at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championship at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on Thursday with senior Jordan Torney (Toms River, N.J.) closing out the two-day decathlon. Torney finished 18th overall and will be earn honorable mention All-American honors...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Former Cowgirls proud of OSU softball program's growth

Jun. 6—Before even meeting Kenny Gajewski, Taylor Lynch received a very positive reference from an unknown softball player. Lynch was committed to playing softball at Oklahoma State, but hadn't met the newly named Cowgirl coach who left his assistant spot at Florida. She had actually committed under Rich Wieligman, who was fired from OSU after the 2015 season, but remained committed to the Cowgirls after Gajewski was named the program's successor.
Eugene, ORgoaztecs.com

SDSU's Season Ends at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Aztec 4x100 meter relay team competed at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at the University of Oregon Thursday afternoon. SDSU was disqualified for having an "exchange outside of zone three." The Aztecs were one of three schools that were either disqualified or did not finish (Arkansas and...