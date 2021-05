(The Center Square) – Unemployed West Virginians who return to work might receive a $500 bonus funded by the state in a plan that has received mixed feedback. Although no plan has been finalized, Gov. Jim Justice announced the state is working on an incentive plan to get West Virginians back to work. In his latest update, he said this could be a $500 bonus for people who are unemployed, but get hired and stay at their jobs. A person would not be eligible if he or she is switching jobs.