State Rep. Chris Bos (R-Lake Zurich) is trying to make access to higher education easier for those with mental disabilities. Last week Bos spoke about House Bill 3359. Bos said the bill allows students who need the extra help of a personal assistant due to their disability to bring that helper into a public college or university classroom. The idea came after he learned of two local students who wanted to take a photography class, but the college would not allow the personal assistants for the students' mental disabilities to attend unless they paid tuition.