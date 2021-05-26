A great gift to leave behind is introducing a new plant to the garden

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.