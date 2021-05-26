A great gift to leave behind is introducing a new plant to the garden
Walking through the oak woods recently I was struck by the abundance of early spring wildflowers brightening up the sunny patches in the woods. Prominent amongst them was rue anemone (Thalictrum thalictroides), one of the common spring ephemerals that disappear as the heat and drought of midsummer takes hold. Later in the morning I stopped by the Botanical Garden and spotted the double, pink-flowered rue anemone “Oscar Schoaf,” a plant I planted about five years ago, in full bloom.www.thesuntimes.com