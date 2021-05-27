PREP SOFTBALL: Northridge, Goshen advance to Sectional 4 final

MIDDLEBURY — The stage is set for an all-Northern Lakes Conference matchup in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 softball final.

It’ll be the Northridge Raiders (24-3-1) taking on the Goshen RedHawks (19-10) in Friday night’s championship game at 7 p.m. at Northridge High School. This, after the Raiders beat Concord, 10-0 (5 innings) and the RedHawks knocked off Elkhart, 8-1, in sectional semifinal action Wednesday night.

Although the game is at Northridge, Goshen will be the home team because they are listed at the bottom of the sectional bracket.

Northridge is the defending sectional champions from 2019. They also beat Goshen twice this season already, winning 8-1 on April 22 and 8-0 on May 5. As a program, the Raiders have won 17 sectional championships.

“We’ve worked so hard,” Northridge coach Ray Caples said. “Missing out last year, it’s really special to be able to come back and perform at the same level that we performed two years ago when we won before. It is very special to be here on Friday night.”

Meanwhile, Goshen has only one sectional title in program history back in 2011. Friday’s game will be the third time the RedHawks have played an opponent for a third time this season. They entered Monday’s sectional opener against Warsaw having lost to the Tigers twice this year, only to shutout Warsaw, 9-0.

Goshen coach Brent Kulp said the message to his team going into Friday’s championship game will be similar to the one he had at the start of the week.

“I think it’s got to be the same message right now,” Kulp said. “These kids are on an eight-game winning streak. … We’re finding ways to win.”

NORTHRIDGE 10, CONCORD 0 (5 INNINGS)

The speed of senior Madison Wienert and pitching of Abby Hostetler were enough for Northridge to cruise by Concord by run rule.

Wienert went 4-for-4 at the plate, including three infield singles. She reached via bunt single in the first and third innings, and beat out a grounder to the shortstop in the second. She then hit a triple to the left-centerfield gap in the fifth, ultimately scoring on the next at-bat when teammate Makena Knepp drove her in for the winning run.

The senior speedster scored all four times she reached base.

“It’s something special to know that — no matter where you’re at in the game — that when Maddie’s coming up to bat, that we’re probably going to get her on base and she’s probably going to score,” Caples said. “There’s not many circumstances in a game where she doesn’t get on and she doesn’t score, and it’s just special. … We don’t even have to really tell her what to do. She just executes.”

Those four runs were plenty of support for Hostetler, who fired a no-hitter to improve to 14-2 on the season with a 0.88 ERA. The only Concord runners Wednesday came via three walks.

“Abby’s amazing,” Caples said. “We were hoping that she could do something special (Wednesday), but we’re going to hold that off until Friday.”

Knepp and Chloe Gust had three-RBI days to pace the Northridge offense. Hostetler also added an RBI double as part of a six-run third inning that broke the game open for the Raiders.

Concord’s season comes to a close with an 8-18 record. It was the first full season for coach Andrea Bucher, as her expected first season at the helm — 2020 — was canceled because of the pandemic.

“The biggest thing is that I know we’re a very young team,” Bucher said. “Our word for this year was ‘rebuilding.’ We need to rebuild what we’ve got. We lost so many different players, so many different seniors — we didn’t even have a senior on this team. So, I wanted to let them know that, next year, we need to be determined to work hard in the offseason.”

GOSHEN 8, ELKHART 1

After Elkhart jumped out to a 1-0 lead just two batters into the game, Goshen would take control and never look back.

The RedHawks tied the game in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice bunt from Klair Sweet, which plated Emma Detweiler. Goshen utilized the bunt early and often Wednesday, as the RedHawks had five sacrifice bunts officially — three from Kareen Ulfig alone.

“I don’t want to say it was the strategy (to bunt), but anytime you have an opportunity to move runners over — I still believe in that,” Kulp said. “I’ve been around; this is 22 years. … You’ve got to be able to execute bunts. I’ll put a bunt down with two strikes, and you saw us do that (Wednesday). We’ve got to be able to bunt the ball in certain situations, and we did. We bunted a lot.”

Goshen took the lead for good in the third inning off an RBI single from freshman Jenna Roll, which scored Tyra Marcum. The RedHawks would tack on three more runs in the fourth, two of which came off of fielders’ choices from the Lions’ defense.

Three more Goshen runners crossed home plate in the fifth. Unlike early in the game, though, Goshen used its power to bring these runs home. Olivia Koshmider, Reghan Yoder and Marcum went double, double and triple, respectively, to drive in the final three runs of the game.

“You can’t say enough about (Marcum) and some of the shots that were hit out there,” Kulp said. “Tyra Marcum just broke the school record with six triples in a season. They’re going to hit.”

Junior Liz Ramirez was strong once again in the pitcher’s circle for Goshen, throwing a complete game while striking out 10 Elkhart batters.

“Hats off to Liz Ramirez,” Kulp said. “My gosh, she was dealing.”

Elkhart ends its season with a 10-10 record.

While Goshen enters as the underdog to Friday’s sectional title game, Kulp knows that anything can happen come postseason time.

“We know Northridge is good,” Kulp said. “Abby Hostetler is good, we know that. But you know what, tournament time, throw out records; you’re seeing it all over the state. Right now, you’re playing to survive. There’s already been some good teams that have been eliminated, so we just have to keep on bringing the energy.”