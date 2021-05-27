PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Northridge earns regional crown over Fairfield

MIDDLEBURY – For the first time since 2013, the Northridge Raiders girls tennis team is semistate bound.

In a battle of two undefeated teams, the Raiders took down Fairfield 4-1 to add regional champion to their growing list of accolades this postseason.

“This was a big goal coming into the year, and I’m just really excited for the girls,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “Fairfield’s a really good team, and they pushed us on every court. I was happy that they powered through some nerves. I thought we saw some more of those than we’ve seen pretty much all year, but it’s understandable. It’s a big match, and we’ve been working all year and last year for it. We powered through against a good team to win 4-1, and I’m very happy.”

Christner – a former Fairfield player under coach Mike Filbrun – got the best of his mentor during Wednesday’s regional final at Northridge High.

“He’s had tremendous success,” said Christner of Filbrun. “He’s a 700-win coach. It’s surreal to go up against your former coach. Not many people really have that opportunity, and I think it speaks to how good of a coach he is to be doing it for as long as he has.”

While Christner had kind words for his former coach, Filbrun had some eye-opening comments of his own.

“Austin is a far superior tennis intellect than I am, that’s for sure,” the long-time Fairfield coach said. “That’s no lie. He knows a lot more about the game than I do. I know he’s going to run a great program over here. They’re very fortunate to have him.”

On the courts, Northridge and Fairfield were competitive during most of the opening sets. However, No. 1 doubles was a different story.

Northridge’s Peyton Kieper and Brynne Gayler played with the same edge that the two seniors have displayed all season once again on Wednesday. Kieper and Gayler went up early on Fairfield’s Iris Miller and Chloe Yoder and never looked back. The tandem took the first set 6-1 and went on to win the second 6-2.

“Once they kind of hit their groove (this season), they haven’t looked back,” said Christner of his No. 1 doubles team. “They’ve only lost to Homestead, which is one of the top-level teams in the state. … It’s fun to watch them. If you watch our fans, they tend to gravitate toward that court just because they’re so fun to watch. Both of them have such great team chemistry, and I’m really happy with how they’ve been playing.”

The second doubles match was the second-most lopsided match of the night due to the play of Northridge’s Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack. The Raider duo battled closely with Fairfield’s Paige Simmons and Abby Gall early before winning three straight games to capture the first set, 6-2. That momentum carried on into the second set, where the two would win 6-2 again to clinch the match.

On the singles side, two of the three matches went to three sets.

A marquee matchup between Northridge’s Riley Wheatley and Fairfield’s Addison Mast lived up to its expectations.

Wheatley took early command of the match by winning the first set 6-2 before Mast began to give the senior some problems. The freshman from Fairfield began overpowering her opponent halfway through the second set. After being up 3-2, Mast would win three of four games to clinch set two, 6-3. She’d do the same in the third set to give the Falcons their only individual win of the night.

“I thought she did a great job of hanging in there,” said Filbrun of his No. 1 singles player. “She wasn’t serving particularly well and won some games with double faults mixed in. That really showed a lot of mental toughness from her to stick with it and not get discouraged.”

No. 3 singles was the other match forced to three sets. Northridge’s Maia Schmucker fought off Fairfield’s Elyse Yoder to win the first set 6-4 before Yoder came back and tied things after taking the second set 6-3. The third set wasn’t a contest, as Schmucker would sweep all six games to win 6-0.

In No. 2 singles play, Lilah Dean faced her toughest challenge of the postseason by far. Dean cruised into the regional match behind dominating performances, but Fairfield’s Faith Bontrager was a different level of competition for the sophomore. Dean held on to beat Bontrager 6-4 in the first set after only being up 5-4. During the second set, Bontrager led 3-2 early, but Dean’s powerful play led to wins in four straight games to clinch the second set 6-3.

The Raiders will now head off to Homestead on Saturday in hopes of advancing to their first state championship tournament in girls tennis history.

Girls Tennis Regionals at Northridge – final results

Northridge 4, Fairfield 1

No. 1 singles:

Addison Mast (FF) def. Riley Wheatley (NR), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 singles:

Lilah Dean (NR) def. Faith Bontrager (FF), 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 singles:

Maia Schmucker (NR) def. Elyse Yoder (FF), 6-4, 3-6, 6-0

No. 1 doubles:

Peyton Kieper/Brynne Gayler (NR) def. Iris Miller/Chloe Yoder (FF), 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles:

Taylin Cress/Morgan Mack (NR) def. Paige Simmons/Abby Gall (FF), 6-2, 6-2