Dexter revival re-introduces us to "Jim Lindsay," regular human man

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBound, we can only assume, by some arcane code of paternal restraint, the Dexter revival has been playing its new status quo both quiet and coy. We’ve gotten a few little teasers, and a confirmation that Michael C. Hall will still be murdering people in the new Showtime show, which will not, tragically, be a low-key drama about the perils and pitfalls of Pacific Northwest logging operations. Now, we’ve gotten another one of these little dribs and drabs: Our first look at Dexter Morgan, circa 2021—or, should we say, Regular Human Man “Jim Lindsay.”

Michael C Hall
#Dexter Revival#Showtime
