Dexter revival re-introduces us to "Jim Lindsay," regular human man

What is the Dexter season 9 premiere date going to be? We know that this is a question that a LOT of people want an answer to. Luckily, we’re starting to get a little bit more information on that subject. In a new interview with Times Radio, series star Michael C. Hall made it clear that the long-awaited revival could be premiering on November 7. Of course, remember that this has not been confirmed by the folks at Showtime itself, so we’d still advise you to take a wait-and-see approach. This does nonetheless go in line with what we’ve heard about the show so far. We think that if you’re the network, you want to have this on during a time when other shows will be gearing up for a holiday break.