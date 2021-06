The boys tennis team concluded its season with a 6-1 victory over Woodbridge High School, making the Wolverines the 2020-2021 CIF SoCal State Regional Champions. The squad had a final overall record of 17-1 and a league record of 9-1, losing only to Loyola High School on April 15, whom the Wolverines beat in a rematch on May 4. During regionals, the squad won 20 out of 21 sets, making an almost flawless run throughout the competition. In addition to their regional win, the Wolverines defeated University High School to win the CIF-SS Open Division Championship on May 28.