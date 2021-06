The job system from the original Final Fantasy games is an odd choice for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier to borrow from, but it actually brings along some welcome variety to this new title in a populated genre. Instead of solely relying on your favourite weapon to lead you to victory, you will be able to take advantage of class-specific perks, skills, and abilities that can assist you on the battlefield. As you play, you’ll grow your ‘style’ mastery and start increasing the powers of these styles, becoming a veritable force to be reckoned with.