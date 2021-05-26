Winners Announced in Smithsonian-Cricket Media''s 10th Spark!Lab Dr. InBae and Mrs. Kyung Joo Yoon Invent It Challenge

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 260 Students, through individual and team entries, submitted pioneering inventions to make sports more exciting, fun, fair, or safe for all. WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 26, 2021 / / -- Cricket Media, in partnership with the Smithsonian's Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, is pleased to announce the winners of the 10th Annual Spark!Lab Dr. InBae and Mrs. Kyung Joo Yoon Invent It Challenge, which received more than 140 entries from across four continents.

